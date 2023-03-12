Karan Johar reveals Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is inspired by real story told by Yash Chopra as he wraps up shoot

Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a rather emotional note on Instagram after wrapping up the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marks his directorial comeback after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Sharing lots of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets, Karan revealed the movie is inspired by a real-life family, about whom his father Yash Chopra had told him. Also read: Alia Bhatt sports kohl and nose ring for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot in Kashmir, video leaks online

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani reunites Alia Bhatt with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. It also has veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Karan shared a bunch of photos from the making of the film, featuring the cast and crew. In the caption, he wrote, “It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature."

“I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick, thin, Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros …. I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love, family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani,” he concluded.

Soon after he shared the announcement, several celebrities rushed to the comment section. From Janhvi Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty to Anil Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar, many shared their excitement for the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also marks the beginning of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's career in Bollywood. In the film, he has assisted Karan. He will reportedly mark his acting debut soon, following in the footsteps of his sister Sara Ali Khan. The film's release was postponed by three months, in February and will now hit the theatre screens on July 28, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON