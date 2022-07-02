Karan Johar returns from London with kids Yash and Roohi, asks them 'do namaste' to paparazzi at Mumbai airport. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar returned to Mumbai on Saturday after a two-week vacation in London, UK. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account shared a video in which Karan was seen exiting the airport with his children--Roohi and Yash. His mother Hiroo Johar was also seen along with them. (Also Read | Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan turned away from London restaurant)

For the travel, Karan wore an all-black outfit, a denim jacket, white sneakers and sunglasses. Roohi opted for a black T-shirt, matching shorts, a pink jacket and sneakers. Yash was also dressed in an all-black outfit and white sneakers. As the paparazzi interacted with Karan, he responded to their questions.

After the family reached the parking area, Karan asked Yash and Roohi to say 'namaste (hello)' to the paparazzi with folded hands. He was seen showing them how to greet the paparazzi. After both the children obliged, Karan was seen nodding his head.

During his vacation in London, Karan met actor Alia Bhatt and fashion designer Manish Malhotra and posed for pictures with the duo. He also met actor Ranveer Singh. Karan also met actor Sara Ali Khan in the city as the two headed to a restaurant together but were turned away. Sara shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “When Karan Johar and me were left reservation-less and hungry, so had some KFC.”

At the entrance of the restaurant, Karan tried convincing a server that the two had a reservation, under Alia’s name. In the video, captured by Sara, Karan asked the server, “Is there a table booked in the name of Alia Bhatt?” The person replied, "No booking at the moment." Karan again asked, “No booking? Not in her name for four people?” However, the person denied it again. As Karan went away giggling while looking into the camera, Sara told him, “There’s always a first time Karan. I think he said toodles to us. Bye, bye.”

Karan is returning to direction after years with his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Alia. It is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

The filmmaker will also come back with a new season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. The show's seventh season will feature Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Devarkonda and Samantha Prabhu as guests. The team of the show unveiled the trailer which will also feature Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as guests. Koffee with Karan first premiered on the TV channel Star World in 2004 and ran for six seasons on the small screen till 2019. The latest season will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.

