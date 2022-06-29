Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan ‘left hungry', are turned away from restaurant in London. Watch funny video

Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan are in London. On Tuesday, the filmmaker posed for photos with actor Alia Bhatt and fashion designer Manish Malhotra during an outing. On Wednesday, Sara shared a new video featuring Karan. The filmmaker and actor tried their best to get a table at a restaurant, but were denied entrance even after using Alia’s name to get access. (Also read: Alia Bhatt poses with Karan Johar in London)

In the clip she shared on Instagram Stories, Sara filmed Karan as he tried to convince a server that the two had a reservation at the restaurant, which was made under Alia Bhatt’s name. Karan is heard asking the server, “Is there a table booked in the name of Alia Bhatt?” When the server responded with ‘no booking at the moment’, Karan tried his luck again by asking, “No booking? Not in her name for four people?”

When his efforts went in vain, Karan smiled and looked into the camera, as Sara Ali Khan joked with him and said, “There’s always a first time Karan. I think he said toodles to us. Bye, bye.” Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “When Karan Johar and me were left reservation-less and hungry, so had some KFC.”

Sara, who is in London on work commitments, earlier shared a photo of London’s Natural History Museum. On Tuesday, she also shared photos of her dressed in a purple Manish Malhotra saree on Instagram. Earlier in June, Sara performed at IIFA Awards 2022, which was held in Abu Dhabi. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

On Tuesday, Karan also shared a new teaser for Koffee With Karan season 7. Hours later, the filmmaker was seen in photos shared on Instagram by Manish, where the two posed with Alia, who is filming her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone in London. Many other celebs, including Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and Kareena Kapoor are also in London. Manish also shared a photo with Gauri and Twinkle on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, and wrote, “With the beauties.”

