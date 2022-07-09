Karan Johar reveals who he would cast in Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji's roles if Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were remade

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 7 premiered on July 7. Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were seated on the now famous Koffee couch as the first guests in the celebrity chat show’s maiden episode that is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The filmmaker has been busy promoting the show. In a recent interview, Karan spoke about which actors he would he cast in Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s roles, if his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was remade today. Read more: Sara Ali Khan wants to star in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remake with Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda

Karan made his debut as a director with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. The hit movie featured a love triangle involving Shah Rukh, who played the role of college sweetheart Rahul, Kajol, who was his best friend Anjali, and their friend Tina, played by Rani. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai won the Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress trophies at Filmfare Awards 1999.

When Karan was asked to share which actors could take on the iconic characters if the movie had a remake, the filmmaker told The Times of India, “I would say Ranveer (Singh), Alia (Bhatt) and Janhvi (Kapoor). Alia would play Kajol’s role, Janhvi would play the hottie role - Rani from college - and Ranveer would be Shah Rukh.”

Alia and Ranveer will be seen together in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is directed by Karan. The actors were seen together for the first time in the 2019 film Gully Boy. Janhvi made her acting debut with the Karan Johar-backed romantic drama Dhadak in 2018.

Karan returned to hosting duties with the latest Koffee With Karan season after more than three years. His last episode in season 6 featured actors Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra as guests. On Saturday, the filmmaker shared via Instagram that the Koffee With Karan season 7 episode one recorded the highest first day viewership for any show on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

