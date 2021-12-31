Sara Ali Khan wants to star in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remake with Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda: 'It would be great'

Actor Sara Ali Khan has revealed that she wants to feature in the remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai alongside actors Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor. In a new interview, Sara said that 'it would be great' if Karan Johar made a film featuring the three actors.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, released in 1998, was a romantic comedy written and directed by Karan Johar. It was Karan's directorial debut. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Sara was asked about a film, from the past, in which she would want to star along with Vijay and Janhvi. She said, "I think if Karan Johar made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with us (Sara, Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda), it would be great. I think you should call him right now. And I'm almost like 98.3 per cent sure that they will agree to it. So, I think we should do it."

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, produced under Dharma Productions, was shot in India, Scotland and Mauritius. The film was successful and became the highest-grossing film of the year. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai won 8 Filmfare Awards. It was the only movie to win--Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Supporting Actor (Male), and Best Supporting Actor (Female).

The film also featured Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Reema Lagoo, Archana Puran Singh, Himani Shivpuri, Johnny Lever, Neelam Kothari, Sana Saeed, Parzan Dastur, among many others.

Earlier this year, Sara Ali Khan was seen with Vijay, Karan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and others for a small get together. The pictures were shared by one of the producers of Liger, Charmee Kaur on Instagram. In February, Sara had shared a picture with Vijay on Instagram Stories and added a fan moment sticker.

Sara currently features in her recently released film Atrangi Re where she plays the character of Rinku. This is her fifth movie after Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1.

The Aanand L Rai directorial also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film revolves around a complicated love triangle among the characters played by Sara, Dhanush, and Akshay. The film has been written by Himanshu Sharma and is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. Atrangi Re released on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also featured in Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh, Love Aaj Kal along with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1, also featuring Varun Dhawan.

