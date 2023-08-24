Exclusive: Karan Johar ropes in Kajol for Ibrahim Ali Khan's big Bollywood debut with Sarzameen

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is going to have the biggest debut in Bollywood next. While not many details about his first Hindi film are revealed yet, we know that he is being launched by Karan Johar. Titled Sarzameen, the film will be directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kajol will be seen in Sarzameen.

Now a source close to the actor tells Hindustan Times exclusively that Karan Johar has roped in one of his close friends, Kajol for the film. The film is said to have no female opposite Ibrahim. However, the source said, “Kajol plays a crucial role.”

Talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan, the source said, “He is very warm, childish. He is new to the business and has yet to catch up. He has zero attitude. Unlike some other newcomers, he isn't over-smart (or doesn't carry the star kid tag). Work wise, he was good. And, of course, he reminds everyone of Saif Ali Khan. When he comes to the sets, it feels like Saif from 20 years ago has stepped in. He is so young and just a true carbon copy of his father.”

Previously, Ibrahim's sister-actor Sara Ali Khan had confirmed Ibrahim's debut. She had informed that he had ‘just finished’ shooting his first film as an actor. The same source also shared that the last leg of the production work is still pending, which is likely to be wrapped up soon this year.

While the makers are yet to announce the release date, Ibrahim has already established himself as one of the most popular kids in the industry. He enjoys huge popularity on social media and has also become one of paparazzi's favourites. Besides this, he also shares close equations with Palak Tiwari, Khushi Kapoor, Mahika Rampal and Nysa Devgn among others. However, he likes to maintain a private account on Instagram. Hopefully, fans will get to know about him once he goes public on social media, most likely around the time of his debut film release.

