Karan Johar's daughter Roohi turns 'mummy' for brother Yash, watch video

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video of his children Roohi and Yash role-playing as a mother-son duo.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his twins, Roohi and Yash. The filmmaker shared a video of the two children role-playing as a mother and her son. In the clip, Yash lay in Roohi's lap while she put him to sleep.

The director wrote in his post, "So apparently Roohi has assumed the role of a mummy! And Yash is the eternal baby! Nothing like a protective sister.... ( the mothership has a commentary going on the side)."

Karan's friends from the industry took to the comments section to shower the family with love. Suzzanne Khan dropped a few heart emojis and wrote, "Sweetesttt". Neha Dhupia also dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "So sweet." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast members Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey were all hearts as well. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol and Malaika Arora were among those who liked the video.

Many fans also gushed about the twins' bond. "Omg this is the cutest thing ever. Your kiddies are beyond adorable," a comment read. "Yaa to maar peet hoti hai yaa itna pyaar (It's either fighting or overdose of love) this is so true for all siblings," another fan said. "Adorable sibling love," a third fan said.

Karan has been busy announcing the new faces that his Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) will represent. After announcing four actors, the director shared the names of 14 directors, including Collin D'Cunha, Raj Mehta, Sharan Sharma, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Paras Chakravarti, Vivek Soni, Amritpal Bindra, Anand Tiwari, Karan Singh Tyagi, Anubhuti Kashyap, Shazia Iqbal, Pushkar Ojha, Sagar Amre and Kayoze Irani.

Karan also announced five Netflix projects. These include Finding Anamika, Ajeeb Daastaans, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Searching For Sheela, and The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2.

