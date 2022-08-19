Karan Johar says 'Alia Bhatt Didi' is son Yash's favourite actor: 'There is this special rishta'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed why his children--Yash and Roohi, haven't watched a single episode of his chat show, Koffee With Karan. In a new interview, Karan said that since they don't know 'any of these people' who come to his show, they don't watch it. Karan said that Yash's favourite actor is Alia Bhatt and she also ties him ‘rakhi'. Rakhi is a thread tied by a woman to her brother on Raksha Bandhan. (Also Read | Karan Johar says his kids Yash and Roohi aren't sure what he does)

In 2017, Karan became a single father when welcomed the twins through surrogacy. Karan started hosting Koffee With Karan in 2004. Currently, he is hosting season 7 of the show. So far Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra have appeared this season on the show.

Speaking with India Today, Karan talked about his twins not watching the show, "No, not yet. Not because of any other reasons, it's just that they don't know any of these people, they don't know what they're saying. In fact, when my mother was watching the first episode with Ranveer (Singh) and Alia (Bhatt), they know them because they have seen them so much at the house, so they were like, 'why are you just talking? Why aren't you playing or something?' So they really don't get into it right now. I think when they are a little older, they'll probably watch it."

Karan also said that Yash's favourite actor is Alia said, "I mean, everyone for them is chachi (aunty) and didi (sister). All the younger actors are chachu (uncle). All the actors who I work with come home a lot, and the kids are warm to them, they are very warm to the kids. So they don't have any favourites, but they know them all now. Their favourite is, I think Alia didi (sister), because she also ties rakhi to Yash. So they know that there is this special rishta (connection) there."

Apart from the show, Karan will be soon making his directorial comeback with Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 10 next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON