Karan Johar says his kids Yash and Roohi aren't sure what he does: 'I'm planning to show them Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Karan Johar is back with his talk show Koffee With Karan, which broke Disney+ Hotstar's record of the highest streaming on day one after it premiered on the OTT platform on July 7. However, Karan's children Yash Johar and Roohi Johar are clueless about the popular show, as well as other aspects of his career. Also Read| Karan Johar reveals who he would cast if Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were remade today

Karan recently shared that he doesn't think his kids are sure about what he does for a living, although they are aware that he is a public figure. The filmmaker said that he plans to show them his 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, when they grow a little older to tell them more about his profession. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan, among others, was Karan's directorial debut.

Asked if Yash and Roohi have seen any of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, the talk show host told Pinkvilla, "They know of the existence, because they've seen the images. They've seen some here and there when it comes on TV, and they're sitting in the room and they watch it. They are not quite sure what it is, but they know there is something attached to me called Koffee With Karan. They know about it."

Karan added, "I don't think that they will have the patience to sit through it (KWK episode). I'm not sure what they think I do. I don't think they know I am a filmmaker. They know that I am somebody known, because when we travel and people come to click selfies or recognise you. Or they see my photograph on a poster like they always say 'Dada we saw your big face on the road.' I was like they've seen a banner so they know I am a little more different than the other parents perhaps. But they're not quite sure what I do. They haven't seen anything (his films). I am planning to show them Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when they are about six or seven. Right now they're five, so maybe in a year or two I will show them."

The first episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan premiered on Thursday. It featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, co-stars in Karan's next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

