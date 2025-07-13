Karan Johar says 'can't argue' after his daughter Roohi shuts him down for calling Labubu dolls a 'trend'. Watch

The Labubu craze is sweeping the globe — and it has officially made its way into filmmaker Karan Johar’s household. The producer took to Instagram to share a playful yet telling glimpse of the Labubu obsession taking over his home, courtesy of his daughter Roohi. Karan Johar's playful video with daughter Roohi, discussing the Labubu doll trend, drew reactions from fans and celebrities.

On Sunday, Karan took to his Instagram to share a cute interaction with his daughter Roohi about Labubu dolls. In the video, Roohi is seen holding her Labubu doll close, as Karan jokingly questions her about the viral trend. “Roohi, do you really want to follow this trend?” he asks.

With her signature sass and confidence, the six-year-old shoots back, “It’s not a trend, it’s my friend.” Taken aback but amused, Karan replies, “Oh God, okay,” clearly realising there’s no winning this argument. He captioned the post: “Can’t argue with that can I?? #LabubuTakeover.”

Friends and fans react

Friends from the industry and fans on social media reacted to Karan's funny video. Actor Ishaan Khatter said, "Lawhoboo?". Reality TV star and Shanaya Kapoor's mom, Maheep Kapoor, reacted with heart emojis. Meanwhile, actor Sophie Choudhry sided with Roohi and said, "Well said, Roohi. A fan commented, "Awww she is soo adorable. God bless " . Another fan commented, "She's growing up so pretty " One fan had a humorous take as he wrote, "Ye log hamesha aapko daat te kyu rehte hain (Why are they always scolding (Karan)"

Karan's latest project

Karan Johar is currently busy promoting his latest production Dhadak 2, which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Karan opened up about the film and expressed pride in its powerful message. He revealed that the movie explores a socially relevant issue and reflects the harsh realities of contemporary society.

“It’s a story that makes you wake up and think,” Karan said, adding that the subject isn’t limited to small towns — it resonates everywhere. “These things take time. They can’t happen overnight. That’s why processes like censorship exist, and we have to respect them. It took time, but every good thing does.”