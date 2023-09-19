Karan Johar says a scandal in his family inspired Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘I am so obsessed with infidelity’

Karan Johar's last directorial release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani emerged to become a critical as well as commercial success. In a new conversation with ace designer Prabal Gurung, Karan Johar revealed the seed of the story that finally developed into the film, which was based on a real-life incident. Karan also said that he is 'obsessed' with the idea of infidelity. (Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 'maybe subconsciously’ inspired by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna: Karan Johar)

What Karan said

Karan Johar has shared the real life incident that inspired Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

When Karan was asked about what was the idea behind Rocky Aur Rani. Karan said, “I remember there was an incident that happened in my family where a member of my family had dementia and he had gone back into his past love. Only thing is he was a married man and he kept taking the name of this one lady who happened to be his family member as well… It was a scandal and then the truth came out that he was actually having an affair. It was only that he was talking about the relationship at age 80 and the lady who he was having an affair with was age 84 at that time. And his wife is 79. There was drama happening in and around this situation... and I remember instead of feeling terrible for what was happening between these three people at an average age of 82... I was like wow!'”

Karan talks about infidelity

Karan further added, "For me, I am so obsessed with infidelity. I made a movie on it and I remember someone telling me, 'Why are you endorsing infidelity?' and I am like, 'You cannot endorse something that has already sold out!' Just emotionally speaking, I am always intrigued by the idea of infidelity and how it can be a reality. That's what. There's no age for love." The film he refers here is Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, and Amitabh Bachchan.

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Kanwal (Dharmendra), who is suffering from dementia, keeps on repeating the name of Jamini. It is then revealed that the name belongs to another woman he met ages ago during a poetry meet and fell in love with. When this truth comes to light, Kanwal's wife, played by Jaya Bachchan, is scandalised. Jamini is played by Shabana Azmi. Both Kanwal and Jamini meet again because of the efforts of their grandchildren, played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

