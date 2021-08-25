Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karan Johar shares cryptic note about death and the slandering that follows: 'Janab log guzar jaate hai'

Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories to share his musings about the impact of someone's death. He said while regrets are the first reactions, slandering follows.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Karan Johar has shared a cryptic note about death and the aftermath of it. The filmmaker took to his Instagram Stories and shared his thoughts on how people, after the death of a person, 'hit the regret' button and talk about life being too short.

However, these talks are taken over by backbiting and slandering. "Koi guzar gaya... phir aapne afsos wala button daba diya... wahi 'life is too short' wali baat hazarvi baar dohrane lage...Gile shikve mitaane ka zikr bhi hua... (When someone dies, we hit the regret button, the same 'life is too short' statements, there is also a mention of clearing blames and complaints)," he wrote.

"Phir achanak aapne apne bare mein b**ching suni aur aapne bhi wahi kiya! B**ching! Wah! Janab log guzar jaate hai.... roz... par hum kaunsa zinda hai? (But suddenly, you hear about people speaking ill about you, you also indulge in slander! B**ching, wow, sir, people die everyday but are we even alive?)," he added. It is unclear who and what Karan Johar is referring to.

Karan has been sharing his random musings for a while now. The filmmaker usually takes to his Instagram Stories and pens his thoughts about various topics amid the promotions of his work.

However, there was a time when the director-producer stepped away from the social media platform owing to the backlash he received during Sushant Singh Rajput's death. His production house, Dharma Prodcutionswas bought up during the initial investigation of the actor's death. Kangana Ranaut too made allegations against the filmmaker. After laying low for months, Karan bounced back and returned on the platform.

Karan has been busy with a number of projects lately. The producer is currently enjoying the success of Shershaah, hosting Bigg Boss OTT and is gearing for his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead.

