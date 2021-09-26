Karan Johar shares rare pic of grown up Roohi on Daughters' Day. See here

Filmmaker Karan Johar has wished his daughter Roohi on Daughters' Day. He took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of Roohi, looking a bit more grown up in than before in her long hair.

As the father-daughter duo smiled in the picture, Karan wrote, “My heart, my baby girl. #HappyDaughtersDay." Roohi and her twin brother Yash were born in 2017 via a surrogate. Her name is a spin on the name of Karan's mother Hiroo Johar while Yash is named after his father, late filmmaker Yash Johar.

Karan Johar with daughter Roohi.

Karan also wished Alia Bhatt, whom he refers to as his daughter as well, on the occasion. “My baby girl for life,” he captioned the post.

Karan Johar wishes Alia Bhatt on Daughters' Day.

Until last year, Karan used to post almost daily picture and video updates of his kids. However, after June 2020, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the heavy online trolling Karan received for it, the filmmaker cut down on sharing many posts featuring his family.

He recently shared a video of his mother after her surgeries. He mentioned in the caption that the kids were waiting for her at home. “My Mother … My super hero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown…. In the past 8 months… Her Spinal Fusion Surgery ( the brilliance of DR BHOJRAJ) and her right knee replacement ( the Genius of DR MANIAR ) She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour…. She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does! I am so so proud of her …. I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at a home with a cake and a song," he wrote.

About his role as a parent, Karan had said during the India Today Conclave in 2017 that he is “more of a mother than a father.” In a chat with Ranveer Singh, for Film Companion, Karan had spoken about how being a single parent could be daunting. “Being a single parent is really daunting and scary. Because I think it takes a mother and a father to complete the upbringing of a child. In many ways you could say that having Yash and Roohi is full of love but it is also a selfish decision. It is because I want that love for myself. There was a large empty space in my life that needed to be filled by children,” he said.