Karan Johar talks about misconception that his films are about ‘rich people’: If my name was Karan Kashyap…

Karan Johar is busy promoting his latest production venture, Kill, an action thriller which recently marked its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). In an interaction with Guneet Monga after the premiere of the film, Karan talked about battling the perception that Dharma Productions only makes family films and films about 'rich people.' (Also read: Kill at TIFF 2023: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga's action thriller gets high praise, critics hail ‘brutally violent’ film) Karan Johar wants to challenge the perception that his production house, Dharma Productions makes films for rich people,

What Karan said

In the post-screening discussion with the audience after the premiere of Kill, Karan was asked about how he came onboard with a project like Kill, that was so different from the films his production banner makes. To this, Karan said, “I have been trying to break this perception that Dharma Productions is burdened by because I still get asked 'Oh you only make family films' or 'you only make NRI-friendly films...or 'You make films about rich people'. It's really ridiculous that you get slotted.”

He further added, giving a cheeky reference to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap: "You are doomed by perception. If my name was Karan Kashyap, I would do so much better with a certain section of people. It's like I'm doomed by my own name.” Anurag Kashyap is known for making raw and gritty characters and stories in his films, which include Black Friday, Dev D., Gangs of Wasseypur, and Ugly. Interestingly, Karan Johar also acted as the antagonist in Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet (2013).

About Kill

Kill is a joint production between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. It is an action thriller directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt that stars Lakshya in his debut role, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala. Upon its premiere, the film received rave reviews from the critics and audiences.

Karan Johar's last release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres on July 28. The family drama starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film earned favourable response from critics and audiences alike and went on to earn ₹340 crore worldwide within a month.

Recently, Karan Johar also shared a deleted scene from the film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Unseen footage from the Saregama Caravan Medley was also released a few days ago.

