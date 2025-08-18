Karan Johar to be back on set in 2026 to make old fashioned Hindi cinema: ‘It’s in my DNA so why run away from it’

Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to return to the director's chair in 2026, and he has promised to make a classic, old-fashioned Hindi film that resonates with him. The filmmaker mentioned that he is done with running away from his roots just to please a bunch of people he doesn’t even know. Karan Johar's last directorial was a romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan promises to be back on set

On Sunday, Karan took to Instagram to share a set of pictures from his day out in the sea. Along with the pictures, he shared that he spent last year doing internal revaluations , revelations and resolutions. Now, it feels like the “onset of the 2.0 version of my life”.

“The Sun … the Sea…. The Clarity … The last year has been a year of internal revaluations , revelations and resolutions…. It almost feels like the onset of the 2.0 version of my life… where you value what you truly have and feel for and the rest you slowly dissolve into emotional oblivion,” Karan wrote.

The filmmaker added, “2026 is the year I will be back on set.. a promise I have made to myself… because that is not only my happy space and place but also my only calling in life… to tell stories with all the prerequisites of good old fashioned Hindi cinema… it’s in my DNA so why run away from it …( or try to please a bunch of people I don’t know ) The above may sound like a melange of random thoughts but it comes with so much clarity!”

“Seizing the moment not just the day… Love you all,” he wrote while concluding.

Karan's post received a lot of love and admiration from his fans and followers on social media. One wrote, “Just make films in ur old style, KKHH AND K3g! That's what I need. And with SRK and Kajol, thanks”, with another sharing, “Karan Johar’s romance story is loading... and so are my expectations.”

“Can’t wait Karan! It all sounds totally clear to me… Can I just say..you are looking amazing,” shared one. Another comment read, “Come on Karan make a Romantic old age or romantic model age film with SRK. Only you, Yash Ji, and Aditya Chopra can present SRK what he is truly made for.”

Karan Johar’s last directorial

Karan's last directorial was a romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film grossed over ₹300 crore upon its release in 2023. It recently won a National Film Award, too. The film also featured Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Meanwhile, he has been busy with his work as a producer too, with films such as Jigra and Dhadak 2 being some of the latest releases.