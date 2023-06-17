Kareena Kapoor reacts to ‘bhabhi’ Alia Bhatt's new pics from Brazil, asks 'why you the best?'

Kareena Kapoor has reacted to Alia Bhatt's recent pictures from Brazil. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Alia shared a string of photos from Brazil where she will attend Netflix's Tudum 2023. The trailer of her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone will be unveiled at the event. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt calls herself Barbie as she wears pink outfit in new pics, poses for selfie with Gal Gadot at Netflix event)

Alia's post

Kareena Kapoor posted a comment on Alia Bhatt's recent post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before attending one of the events, Alia Bhatt took to social media and dropped several pictures in which she wore a pink outfit--a crop top, blazer and skirt. She called herself Barbie and gave different expressions and poses. "This Barbie is jet-lagged," Alia captioned the post.

Kareena reacts to Alia's post

Reacting to the post, actor Kareena Kapoor, who is Alia's sister-in-law, commented, "Why you the best? (heart emoji) cause you are ...." Alia's mother Soni Razdan posted pink heart emojis. "Netflix India wrote, "This Barbie is conquering hearts (of stone)." A fan wrote, "Ain’t no Barbie better than you!" A comment read, "This Barbie is stealing hearts." An Instagram user said, "Ready to slay in Hollywood now." "You look Barbie but inside Barbie queen," said another fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena Kapoor is Alia Bhatt's sister-in-law,

Heart of Stone

Alia's Hollywood debut Heart of Stone will be out on Netflix on August 11. In an interview with Variety, Alia had earlier said, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

Kareena's projects

Kareena will be seen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in The Crew. The shoot of the film commenced last week. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON