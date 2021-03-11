Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor and Taimur join Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira's birthday celebrations. See photos
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur join Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira's birthday celebrations. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor joined the celebrations as Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira turned 16.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives at Karisma Kapoor's house to celebrate Samaira's birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur arrived at Karisma Kapoor’s residence, as she hosted an intimate party on Thursday evening, to celebrate daughter Samaira’s birthday. Karisma and Kareena’s parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, were also in attendance.

This is Kareena’s second public appearance after giving birth to her second son last month. She was seen wearing a flowy, sky blue kaftan. Taimur was also casually dressed in a T-shirt and jeans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was accompanied by elder son Taimur. (Varinder Chawla)
Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor arrive at Karisma Kapoor's residence. (Varinder Chawla)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

Earlier in the day, Kareena shared a cute throwback photo with Samaira, to wish her on her birthday. The picture also featured Karisma’s son, Kiaan.

“You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby ❤️. Happy birthday Samuuuu,” she wrote.

Karisma, meanwhile, wished her daughter with a throwback photo of her dressed as a princess. She also shared a few pictures from the celebrations on Thursday, featuring multiple birthday cakes and balloon decorations. “You will always be my little princess 💕 Happy 16th birthday 💖 #mybabygirl #happybirthday,” the caption read.

Also see: Saba Ali Khan treats fans to unseen photos from nephew Taimur’s third birthday party. See here

Last year, Samaira made her acting debut with a supporting role in a short film titled Daud, which was written and directed by Chunky Panday’s younger daughter and Ananya Panday’s sister, Rysa Panday. The seven-and-a-half-minute film revolved around a young girl from the slums of Mumbai with dreams of becoming a professional sprinter.

Earlier, in an interview with Curly Tales, Karisma said that she was not Samaira and Kiaan’s favourite actress: “I don’t think so. I think it’s Bebo (Kareena).” She also shared that they have not watched too many of her films. “They don’t really watch my movies and I don’t force it on them. They have watched a few and I like it that way. It’s fine,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor khan taimur ali khan karisma kapoor samaira kapur

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor poses with sis Karisma and her kids Samaira and Kiaan as she holds son Taimur, see pics

UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2020 04:56 AM IST
bollywood

Karisma Kapoor says daughter Samaira interested in all aspects of movies: ‘She is just experimenting, learning the ropes’

UPDATED ON APR 11, 2020 08:50 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP