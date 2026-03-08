Kareena Kapoor celebrates Women’s Day with ‘main apni favourite hoon’ post: Never forget to say that every single day

She paired the message with a carousel of images: a radiant, sun-kissed selfie; a backshot standing against a location resembling the Alps; another selfie with cool shades and a playful pout; a silk scarf; and more sun-kissed, slightly out-of-focus close-ups highlighting her natural glow.

In her post, Kareena wrote: “To all the women out there DON’T EVER FORGET… to say every single day of your life… MAIN APNI FAVOURITE HOON… Happy Women’s Day, ladies.”

Kareena Kapoor marked International Women’s Day by sharing a message encouraging women to embrace confidence and self-love. Known for her iconic role as Geet in Jab We Met, Kareena’s signature line, “Main apni favourite hoon (I am my own favourite),” has become a cultural mantra of empowerment and individuality.

Fans react Fans reacted enthusiastically, sharing comments like “Happy women’s day! Keep shining and inspiring!” , “Poohhhhhhhh" and "Mother to Manyyy,” celebrating both her empowering message and iconic screen persona.

The line “Main apni favourite hoon,” originally spoken by Geet in Imitaz Ali's Jab We Met, has become a defining part of Kareena’s public identity. Over the years, it has been quoted endlessly in social media posts, memes, and conversations as a mantra of self-love. For many, the phrase represents unapologetic confidence and the courage to prioritise oneself, values that resonate strongly on occasions like International Women’s Day.

What is the theme of International Women's Day this year? International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8, celebrates women’s achievements while advocating for gender equality. The 2026 theme 'Give to Gain' focuses on accelerating progress toward equality and creating spaces where women can thrive without barriers and abundant giving.

Kareena's latest work On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in the 2024 heist comedy Crew, starring alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, which released in March 2024 and was well-received for its entertaining storyline and performances. She also appeared in the crime thriller The Buckingham Murders, released in September 2024, in which she played a more intense, suspense-driven role.

Looking ahead, Kareena will next be seen in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is described as an investigative narrative that delves into how a single disturbing incident can trigger a ripple effect across society and divide moral perspectives. The film is set to release in 2026, but no date has been decided yet.