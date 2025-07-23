Kareena Kapoor cheers for son Taimur as he soaks up the adrenaline while rock climbing: ‘Flying high’

Actor Kareena Kapoor is totally flying high with pride as her son Taimur scales new heights – in a literal sense. During a family vacation, Taimur took on rock climbing, leaving mom beaming with pride. At the moment, Kareena is soaking up the sun and fun on her vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena cheers for Taimur

On Tuesday, Kareena took to her Instagram Story to give fans a glimpse into her son Taimur's adventurous side. She posted a photograph of him scaling a wall in Greece, geared up with ropes and crampons to aid his ascent. Sharing the picture on her stories, Kareena wrote in the caption, “Flying high, my boy."

At the moment, Kareena is soaking up the sun and fun on her vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh in Europe. She keeps sharing the joy with her fans through a string of captivating photos from the trip. She shared a picture of herself in a bikini from the beach. Earlier during the trip, she posted photos of herself in a beige and black monokini, paired with oversized sunglasses.

The actor shared a photo of Saif posing against a wall with a flirty message. He was seen in a blue shirt, pants and sneakers. He also wore sunglasses and looked away from the camera. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Acha (ok), why so hot? (red heart emoji).”

Kareena and Saif's relationship

After dating for a couple of years, Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. The couple, affectionately known as Saifeena by fans, first met on the sets of Tashan in 2008, and their chemistry soon blossomed into a relationship. They welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016. Four years later, their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), was born in 2021. Kareena keeps sharing special moments with her family on her social media handles.

Kareena's upcoming projects

Kareena will soon collaborate with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in Daayra. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will explore the dark subjects of crime and justice, delving into topical and unsettling societal truths. It is currently in pre-production and co-written by Meghna, Yash Keswani, and Sima Agarwal.