Kareena Kapoor critiques Bollywood gore trend: ‘No fun, energy, colour, song, love or romance’

Since action films like Animal, Jawan, Pathaan and Dhurandhar have dominated the box office, there has been much discussion about violence and gore taking over cinema, and whether only action films are working commercially. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kareena Kapoor and Kalyani Priyadarshan spoke about the hyper-masculine trend dominating cinema. Kareena Kapoor highlighted the rise of hyper-masculinity and the focus on violence in films.

Kareena Kapoor on trend of hyper-masculine films Kalyani spoke about how the audience dictates where cinema is heading and even influences casting, adding that it is not just producers sitting behind desks who decide trends. She described hyper-masculinity as the current dominant trend and said, “Right now, I am going to call this a trend because I believe it's a trend and it's not going to last. But the trend has always been about spectacle. Every scene has to be sensational and shocking. And I think it translates that you can show spectacle with violence and easily shocking things. People are thinking that's what's selling cinema. I don't think that's what selling cinema right now, but I think that's where it's heading right now, and we're losing the small films and small moments and a lot of emotional intimate moments, and it scares me a little.”

Kareena agreed with Kalyani and said, “Now it's all like thriller, crime, gore and blood and stuff. No fun, energy, colour, song, love or romance,” while admitting that she is not getting enough scripts with meatier roles for women.

Ananya Panday also added that she feels it is a repetitive trend in the industry.

About Kareena Kapoor and Kalyani’s upcoming work Kareena is set to appear in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. It explores the complex relationship between crime, punishment and justice, delving into the moral grey areas that surface when a single incident disrupts multiple lives. The narrative examines how society perceives guilt and accountability, raising uncomfortable yet necessary questions about the judicial system and human conscience. When the film was announced, Kareena called her collaboration with Meghna and Prithviraj a “dream team”. The film is expected to be released in theatres this year, although the exact release date has not yet been announced.

Kalyani is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Tamil film Genie. The adventure fantasy, led by Ravi Mohan with Krithi Shetty in a key role, is expected to release this year. She also has Marshal in the pipeline, starring Karthi in the lead role and directed by Tamizh.