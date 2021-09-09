Kareena Kapoor deliberately wrote about sex drive during pregnancies for this reason

Kareena Kapoor Khan says most women in India are ‘scared’ to discuss sex. And that is why, in her recently released self-help pregnancy book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, she made it a point to talk about it.

The actor and her husband, Saif Ali Khan are parents to two sons. They welcomed Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016. They had their second son Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh, in February this year.

According to The Guardian, Kareena also talks about sex and libido during pregnancy in her book. It also provides a range of suggested sexual positions, talks about the stigmas and trauma following C-sections and more.

“Nobody wants to talk about belching and swollen feet and not feeling sexy enough, or hair loss, or getting such bad mood swings you don’t even feel like talking,” she told the Guardian. “That’s why we talk about sex in the book. Most women in India get scared to address this issue. But these are things that we should be talking about,” she added.

During the launch of her book, Kareena had opened up about losing her sex drive when she was pregnant. “People just feel like… When you are pregnant, they don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful’,” Kareena said during an Instagram live session at the time.

“But there were times post six-seven months where I felt like… Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like ‘this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active’,” she added.