Kareena Kapoor hints Saif Ali Khan is on a shopping spree in UK, asks 'Mr Khan, is that you?'
- Kareena Kapoor is currently vacationing with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. She flew off to the UK soon after wrapping up the shoot for her next.
Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan are chilling in the UK these days. The couple is on a vacation with their kids, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan and her aunt Rima Jain's family. On Thursday night, Kareena shared a picture of Saif on her Instagram Stories and expressed her surprise on how the actor was probably on a shopping spree. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan grab dinner with her family in UK; Taimur Ali Khan poses in 'big bro' T-shirt
Sharing Saif's picture, Kareena wrote, “Mr Khan is that you?” along with laughing emojis and a heart emoticon. The actor is seen in a blue tshirt and track pants, holding a cloth bag on one shoulder and a shopping bag in the other hand.
The Khans are accompanied by Kareena's aunt Rima Jain, cousin Armaan Jain, sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra and cousin Nitasha Nanda. They shared several pictures from their family dinner in the UK on Instagram.
Three days ago, Kareena had shared a picture of herself from her vacation as she relished her favourite coffee after two years. She was seen sipping coffee from a cup at a roadside sitting area outside a restaurant and captioned the pic, “Waited two years for you baby. Pret. #Sipping my coffee. Coffee Lover.” Her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat even commented on the post, “Yeeee Yeeee … Vacation time … after so much hard work. Enjoy.”
Kareena recently wrapped the shoot for her OTT debut which is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's book, The Devotion of Suspect X. It is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is based on a story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.
Kareena is also looking forward to the release of her much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Starring Aamir Khan in the titular role, it will release in theatres on August 11.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics