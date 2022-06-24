Kareena Kapoor hints Saif Ali Khan is on a shopping spree in UK, asks 'Mr Khan, is that you?'

Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan are chilling in the UK these days. The couple is on a vacation with their kids, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan and her aunt Rima Jain's family. On Thursday night, Kareena shared a picture of Saif on her Instagram Stories and expressed her surprise on how the actor was probably on a shopping spree. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan grab dinner with her family in UK; Taimur Ali Khan poses in 'big bro' T-shirt

Sharing Saif's picture, Kareena wrote, “Mr Khan is that you?” along with laughing emojis and a heart emoticon. The actor is seen in a blue tshirt and track pants, holding a cloth bag on one shoulder and a shopping bag in the other hand.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan.

The Khans are accompanied by Kareena's aunt Rima Jain, cousin Armaan Jain, sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra and cousin Nitasha Nanda. They shared several pictures from their family dinner in the UK on Instagram.

Three days ago, Kareena had shared a picture of herself from her vacation as she relished her favourite coffee after two years. She was seen sipping coffee from a cup at a roadside sitting area outside a restaurant and captioned the pic, “Waited two years for you baby. Pret. #Sipping my coffee. Coffee Lover.” Her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat even commented on the post, “Yeeee Yeeee … Vacation time … after so much hard work. Enjoy.”

Kareena recently wrapped the shoot for her OTT debut which is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's book, The Devotion of Suspect X. It is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is based on a story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Kareena is also looking forward to the release of her much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Starring Aamir Khan in the titular role, it will release in theatres on August 11.

