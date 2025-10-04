Kareena Kapoor hopes Soha Ali Khan's love for her, Saif Ali Khan ‘may never run out’ as she wishes her on 47th birthday

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a fun and sweet birthday post for her sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan, as she clocked her 47th birthday. Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena shared a series of pictures and hoped that Soha Ali Khan's love for her and Saif Ali Khan "never run out." Kareena Kapoor talked about herself and Saif Ali Khan on Soha Ali Khan's birthday post.

Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday wish for Soha Ali Khan

The first photo featured Kareena posing for a photo alongside Soha. The next few pictures showed Soha feasting on a piece of cake, clicking Saif Ali Khan's photo with their pet and reading a book. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “May the books, sugar-free cake and the love you have for your brother and me never run out (laughing red heart and rainbow emojis).”

"You funny, supportive, lovely one …Happy birthday, sister in law. Love you always ..@sakpataudi." Reacting to the post, Soha wrote, "No danger of that!! I am supremely loyal to my family, my literature and my desserts!! Sometimes the order of priority changes. Love you!!"

Saba Ali Khan wishes Soha too

Soha's sister, Saba Ali Khan, also wished her with a heartfelt note. She also shared several photos featuring Sharmila Tagore, Saif, Kareena, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, among others. She wrote, "Soha jaan!!! My sister for life. My baby...always. I protect you like a mother, you'll drive me mad...like most daughters (lol)....We'll squabble like sisters!"

She added, "And yet...we also share a unique friendship. My precious, proud, and frustrating Soha bia, wishing you a very special happy birthday... lots of love. To alllllll the moments .. old and new, here's a tribute to U! @sakpataudi."

About Soha

Soha debuted with the romantic comedy film Dil Maange More and is also known for working in Rang De Basanti, Ahista Ahista, Chhorii 2, among many others. She was most recently seen in a negative role in the horror film, Chhorii 2, which also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Kareena's upcoming film

Kareena will appear in Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actors have officially begun shooting their upcoming film, which was announced earlier this year. Daayra is directed by Meghna Gulzar.