Kareena Kapoor is a proud mom as she shares video of Taimur's day of adventure: Jumping off walls, climbing ladders

Kareena Kapoor is a proud mom as she shared a video of elder son Taimur Ali Khan taking up challenges at a trampoline park. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared the video and cheered for Taimur by calling it, “Amazing.” The video shows Taimur wearing a safety harness, climbing up a ladder and then a few huge stairs before jumping off a small height to land safely on the ground. Also read: Kareena Kapoor binges on khowsey as she steps out for dinner with team in Kalimpong. See pics

Kareena captioned the video, “play time.” Five-year-old Taimur is seen in a yellow tee and black trousers, wearing a red helmet and a harness tied to his waist. She added the Pharrell Williams song Happy to the video while sharing it.

The actor is currently shooting for her OTT debut in Kalimpong, West Bengal. It is Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of Devotion of Suspect X. Her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan has accompanied her on the trip. Kareena has been regularly sharing pictures from her time in Kalimpong on Instagram. She recently stepped out for dinner with her team and spends her makeup time in the company of Jehangir.

The show also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Written by Japanese author Keigo Higashino, The Devotion of Suspect X is the third in his Detective Galileo series. It revolves around the story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not go her way.

Kareena is yet to begin the promotions of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Starring Aamir Khan in the titular role, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks' starrer Forrest Gump. Only a few songs have been released in audio version ahead of the trailer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON