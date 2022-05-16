Kareena Kapoor binges on khowsey as she steps out for dinner with team in Kalimpong. See pics

Kareena Kapoor dined with her team on Sunday. The actor shared a glimpse of her dinner outing in West Bengal and a group picture from the evening on her Instagram Stories. She was spotted without makeup, in a simple black tee and white pyjamas and slippers, paired with a winter jacket. She also shared a glimpse of her food. She is currently shooting for her debut Netflix series in West Bengal's Kalimpong. Also read: Kareena Kapoor gets ready with 'best man' Jeh on Devotion of Suspect X sets, fans call them 'cutest baby and mom'

Sharing the group picture on Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “With the gang eating khowsey.” She also shared a picture of her meal and tagged it as ‘best meal ever’. Kareena Kapoor shared two pics on Instagram.

Kareena recently started shooting for her OTT debut, Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of Devotion of Suspect X. The series will premiere on Netflix. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Written by Japanese author Keigo Higashino, The Devotion of Suspect X is the third in his Detective Galileo series. It revolves around the story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way.

Kareena had recently shared a picture from her makeup session ahead of the shoot as she sat opposite son Jeh to get up her makeup done while also keeping an eye on him. She had captioned the post, "Double whammy!! (heart-eyes emoji) Getting ready with the best man for company…(red heart emoji) DAY-4-Kalimpong #Devotionofsuspectx." She had also shared a selfie with Jaideep as well as she made him pout for the camera.

Kareena is also looking forward to her film opposite Aamir Khan. Titled Laal Singh Chadha, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. A few songs in the audio format have been released. It is set to hit theatres on August 11.

