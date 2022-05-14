Kareena Kapoor gets ready with 'best man' Jeh on Devotion of Suspect X sets, fans call them 'cutest baby and mom'

Kareena Kapoor has the cutest company as she films for her upcoming OTT debut. Devotion of Suspect X. The actor shared a new photo from the Netflix series sets in West Bengal's Kalimpong, which showed her with her and Saif Ali Khan's younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena called Jeh her "best man" as she shared the candid snap, which has been receiving a lot of love from her fans. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor teaches Jaideep Ahlawat how to pout as they shoot for her OTT debut Devotion of Suspect X. See pic

Kareena shared the picture on her Instagram account on Saturday, which marked the fourth day of the filming of her Netflix series. She captioned it, "Double whammy!! (heart-eyes emoji) Getting ready with the best man for company…(red heart emoji) DAY-4-Kalimpong #Devotionofsuspectx."

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture with son Jeh Ali Khan.

The picture showed her getting ready for the shoot while "Jeh baba," as she likes to call him, sat in a baby feeding chair. Jeh, who celebrated his first birthday in February, was dressed in head-to-toe blue, and also wore a bib. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was surrounded by her glam team, getting her hair and makeup done. Making the picture even more special was Kareena and Jeh's matching face expressions, and it looks like their friends, family and fans were all for it.

Reacting to the picture, Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Pure Love," adding a heart emoji and a heart-eyes emoji. Actor Arjun Kapoor commented "Oooooooooo," with a red heart emoji. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also commented heart eyes emoji, while celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, "Cutest," adding a red heart emoji.

Fans were equally excited by Jeh's appearance, and matching face expression, in Kareena's photo. One wrote, "You guys are so cute," while another commented, "Exact expressions." A fan called Kareena "elegant modern mom,' while another dubbed Jeh and her the "most cute baby and mom."

Kareena had previously shared a picture from the same balcony as she started filming for the project, which will mark her OTT debut. The series, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The Devotion of Suspect X is written by Japanese author Keigo Higashino, and is the third in his Detective Galileo series. It tells the story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way.

