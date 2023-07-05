Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor's cutest unseen childhood pic shared by Neetu Kapoor; did you spot baby Ranbir Kapoor?

On Tuesday, Neetu Kapoor treated fans with a childhood picture of the kids in the Kapoor family, who are now all grown up and have children of their own. The picture shows Randhir Kapoor and Babita's daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor and late Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda and daughter Nitasha Nanda. They all are seen posing with a baby, presumably actor Ranbir Kapoor. Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose for romantic pic on holiday, Taimur Ali Khan's expression leaves fans in splits Neetu Kapoor posted an unseen pictures of the kids in her family.

Who are the kids in the frame

Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “The cuties (red heart emoji).” Kareena reacted to the picture and reposted it on her Instagram Stories with red heart emojis. From the left, the picture shows Nitasha in a salwar suit, Nikhil in a blue T-shirt and denims, holding the hand of the baby in white, with Karisma in a striped top and pants and Kareena in white top and shorts on the right.

Neetu Kapoor shared this unseen picture on Tuesday.

Who are Nikhil and Nitasha Nanda

All the kids are grandchildren of late superstar and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-grandchildren of actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Kapoor. Ritu Nanda was the sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. She died of cancer. Both are children have remained away from films. Nikhil is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Neetu is the wife of late Rishi Kapoor and has two kids, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni. After the death of Rishi Kapoor post his cancer struggle, Neetu made an acting comeback with Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She will be next seen in the film Letters To Mr Khanna with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.

Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir's upcoming films, shows

Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir went on to become actors just like their parents. Kareena will now be seen in The Crew, also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, and director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty. Karisma will be returning with the neo-noir drama, Brown.

Ranbir will be now be seen in Animal, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. He will reportedly also play the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film is said to have Alia Bhatt in the role of Sita.

