Kareena Kapoor Khan posts glowing no-makeup selfie after ‘beautiful trek’. See it here

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by yoga and pilates to keep herself fit but she seems to have found an alternative -- trekking. She took to Instagram Stories to share a post-trek selfie and captioned it, “Beautiful trek done.” She added check mark and heart emojis at the end.

In the photo, Kareena was seen wearing navy blue athleisure, with her hair neatly tied back. She wore no makeup on her face, which appeared to be positively glowing.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram Stories.

Kareena, who debuted on Instagram last year, has been sharing regular updates about her life in quarantine with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their two sons. Recently, on the occasion of World Environment Day, she shared a montage of elder son Taimur enjoying the outdoors. “Protect. Heal. Love. #WorldEnvironmentDay,” she wrote in her caption.

In February this year, Kareena and Saif welcomed their younger son, whose name is yet to be revealed. She has shared partial glimpses of his face online. On Mother’s Day, she posted a picture of Taimur holding his younger brother and wrote, “Aaj umeed pe poori duniya kayam hai (Hope is what makes the world go around). And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith.”

Kareena, who made her acting debut with Refugee in 2000, completed two decades in the film industry last year. She has acted in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Ki & Ka, and Veere Di Wedding. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which got an early streaming release, after a compromised theatrical release amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role. The film, a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, will release in theatres on Christmas.