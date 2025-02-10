Kareena Kapoor made frantic calls to everyone but nobody was up: Saif Ali Khan recalls how wife reacted to attack

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder on the early hours of January 16. The attack took place at the actor's house in Bandra, which he shares with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, and their two kids. In an interview with Delhi Times, Saif revealed that Kareena Kapoor was ‘shouting’ for a rickshaw or a cab when both of them went looking for a mode of transport to go to the hospital. (Also read: Taimur asked Saif Ali Khan 'are you going to die' minutes after attack; actor reveals why he accompanied him to hospital) Saif Ali Khan detailed the events on the night of the knife attack on him.(PTI)

What Saif said

In the interview, Saif recalled that Kareena was in the house when the intruder stepped inside the premises. He said, “Kareena had been out to dinner, and I had some work in the morning, so I stayed in. She came back, we had a chat and went to sleep. After a while, the house help rushed in and said – ‘There’s an intruder! There's a guy in Jeh's room with a knife asking for money!'

Saif went on to recall how he lost his cool and he grabbed the man to pull him down. He suffered blows on his back and there were slashes in his wrist and neck. While he was grappling with the intruder, Kareena had taken Jeh out and gone to Taimur's room. Saif said that Kareena was screaming to take the kids out.

‘Kareena was shouting for a rickshaw’

Saif added how the incident unfolded from there. He recalled, "Kareena said – ‘No, let’s get out! Because we’ve got to get you to a hospital, and I have got to get Jeh out of here because I feel he is still around and there could be more of them.' So then we all went downstairs. Kareena was shouting for a rickshaw, or a cab or anything. I said, I kind of feel some pain. There's something wrong with my back. She said, you go the hospital, I will go to my sister's (Karisma Kapoor's) house. She was making calls frantically- but nobody was up. And we looked at each other and I said, ‘I’m fine. I'm not going to die.'"

The actor reached Lilavati Hospital at 3 am on January 16, and had been admitted there for 5 days. He underwent a five-hour surgery at nearby Lilavati Hospital on Thursday and was shifted to the ICU later in the day. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body. Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21.

Saif made his first public appearance after the attack during a Netflix event, to promote his upcoming Netflix film, Jewel Thief.