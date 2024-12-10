Kareena Kapoor makes a face as Taimur asks her something; Saif Ali Khan tries spoon trick with Sharmila Tagore. Watch

Soha Ali Khan has shared a new video from her mother-veteran actor Sharmila Tagore's 80th birthday. The video shows the Pataudi family having fun. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Soha posted the clip which also featured Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu. Their children, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, also had fun with their family members. (Also Read | Inside Sharmila Tagore’s 80th birthday bash with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha and kids; Jeh steals hearts again) Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan were part of Sharmila Tagore's birthday bash.

Kareena, Saif, Sharmila, Soha have fun family time

The video began with Sharmila relaxing on a chair outdoors as she looked through her phone. Next, Inaaya was seen having a chat with her grandmother. Kunal, Inaaya, and Jeh were seen jumping in a swimming pool in the clip. Saif Ali Khan, Soha, Kunal, and Kareena sat with Sharmila as they chatted. Kareena was seen making a face as Taimur asked her something.

Saif, Kunal, Sharmila try a trick

Next, Inaaya and Sharmila took a tour of the garden. Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya also sang for their grandmother as she sat ready to cut her birthday cake. Saif, Taimur, Kunal and Sharmila challenged each other as they tried the spoon-on-nose trick. Sharmila seemed to have defeated them both as she sat with a spoon stuck to her nose. The video ended with Sharmila and Inaaya dancing together.

About Sharmila's 80th birthday

Sharing the video, Soha captioned it, "The weekend we all wanted (red heart emoji)." She added Lucky Ali's song Kitni Haseen Zindagi as the background music. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The family who eats together, stay together, travel together, laugh together, dance together, happy together, stand together in every circumstance of life." "This is such a heart melt post that you shared of not the celebrity that she is or the side we know her for but the grandmother she is," read a comment.

Sara Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan were also part of the birthday celebrations. Earlier, Soha had wished her mother on Instagram. She shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebration. "Full stomachs and even fuller hearts," she wrote in her special birthday wish.

About Sharmila

Sharmila began her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray's Bengali drama The World of Apu. She has worked in movies such as Kashmir Ki Kali, Safar, Amar Prem, Aradhana, Daag and others. She made her acting comeback with the 2023 family drama Gulmohar, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.