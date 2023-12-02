Inside Kareena Kapoor's massive closet full of shoes, bags and mirrors; actor shares pics, stuns in black outfit

Actor Kareena Kapoor has given a glimpse inside her closet as she got ready with her team. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kareena shared a string of pictures giving a peek at her Friday night. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor can't stop praising Animal trailer) Kareena Kapoor shared pictures on Instagram.

Kareena shares pics of her closet

In the photos, Kareena wore a black outfit and matching heels as she gave different poses in front of the mirror. In one of the photos, Kareena looked on one side as a person helped her with her shoes. In the pictures, bags and shoes were seen in rows stacked on different shelves in the well-lit room.

Celebs, fans react

Kareena simply captioned the post, "Last night in my closet (black heart emoji)." Reacting to the post, Saba Ali Khan posted red heart emojis. Natasha Poonawalla wrote, "Stunning (red heart emoji)."

A fan said, "My fine wine girl." "Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking very beautiful," said an Instagram user. Another person said, "You look gorgeous, mama!" "Breathtaking, beautiful wardrobe."

Kareena regularly shares pics of her home

Kareena often gives a glimpse inside her house. Recently, she posted a photo on Instagram of her friends' get-together at home. She shared a picture of her and Malaika Arora busy on their phones while Amrita Arora captured the moment. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Catching up but with our phones."

Kareena's upcoming films

Fans will see Kareena in The Buckingham Murders helmed by Hansal Mehta. It was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. She will also be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Kareena also has the action film Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on Independence Day 2024.

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

