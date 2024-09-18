Kareena Kapoor never came across as a 'tantrummy star', says The Buckingham Murders director Hansal Mehta

Kareena Kapoor is earning good reviews for her performance as Jasmeet Bhamra, a detective and a mother in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. In an interview with India Today, the director heaped praises on Kareena for her commitment to the craft and said that her ‘work ethic was astounding.’ (Also read: PVR announces Kareena Kapoor film festival to mark her 25 years in Bollywood; actor is ‘humbled’) Kareena Kapoor Khan and director Hansal Mehta at the trailer launch of The Buckingham Murders (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What Hansal said about Kareena

During the chat, Hansal said: “I must put it on record that Kareena is an absolute dream to work with. I might be wounded by a past experience, but that did not have any bearing on Buckingham Murders. It was one of the most smooth and very beautiful shooting experiences I've had in my entire 3 decades of working… she never came across as a tantrummy star.”

He went on to add, “She surrendered herself to the film, to the character. Her work ethic was astounding. She would always be there on set, giving cues to other actors when their sets were being shot. She had the work ethics of an actor. It's very basic, but she did that. She was always there around for the scene, to make it better. It was never just about her. So it's a performance that has a lot of internal pain and very little vanity.”

More details

The Buckingham Murders evolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The Buckingham Murders released in theatres on September 13, 2024. It also marks Kareena's debut as a producer.