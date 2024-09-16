PVR announces Kareena Kapoor film festival to mark her 25 years in Bollywood; actor is ‘humbled’

Kareena Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry, having remained a favourite among fans across her decades-long career. The actor, whose latest release The Buckingham Murders is out in theatres, achieved a milestone in her career. She completed 25 years in Bollywood. To celebrate this feat, PVR Cinemas has organised a film festival in her name. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor's motherhood on screen has always been laced with loss, from Kurbaan to The Buckingham Murders) Kareena Kapoor in a still from Jab We Met and Kabhie Kushie Kabhi Gham.

Kareena Kapoor film festival

This multi-city film festival will pay tribute to the actor’s illustrious career, and showcase some of her most acclaimed and lauded performances on the big screen once again.

It will be a first for a female actor in India, with Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan being the only two actors to have had a film festival dedicated to them. A trailer of the film festival was released, which contained clips from Kareena's most-loved films and characters, including Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Geet from Jab We Met, and the titular role in Chameli. Details about the same will be shared soon.

Kareena took to her Instagram account to share her reaction to this tribute. In the caption, she wrote, “The blood in my veins, the magic on screen… my job I love… the fire within… here’s to the next 25 (red heart reactions). Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official & @inoxmovies for curating this beautiful festival… so humbled.”

More details

Kareena made her acting debut with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000. Since then, she has over 50 films to her credit, having starred in movies such as Chameli, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, Jab We Met, Heroine, 3 Idiots, Kurbaan, We Are Family, Udta Punjab, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Laal Singh Chadha. Fans will see her next in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, also starring Ajay Devgn.