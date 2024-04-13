Kareena Kapoor channels Geet from Jab We Met for a new ad. Watch

Kareena Kapoor is basking in the success of her latest film Crew. The actor had a special surprise for fans of Jab We Met. In a new commercial she reprised one of her most memorable characters- Geet. On Saturday, the actor shared a brand new commercial promo on her Instagram account where she was seen recreating scenes from the much-loved Imtiaz Ali directorial. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor turns into Gangubai Kathiawadi with AI help. Fans think she fits role better than Alia Bhatt) Kareena Kapoor in stills from the new ad.

Kareena's new ad

In the ad for Ibibo, Kareena is seen in a bright orange kurti, with a hair tied up in a pony. The actor is seen with another female friend, as they stumble upon a shady hotel, named Hotel Descent. Aghast, Kareena's character goes to threaten the receptionist, just like Geet. “Waise yaha rehne ke liye paise lagte hei ya free ka hai? Kyuki chillar nahi he mere paas (Do you charge money to stay here or is it for free? Because I don't have the change)!” Her friend then suggests her the GoIbibo app to locate a better option.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the commercial, a fan commented, “Geet will forever be iconic!” Another echoed her character's dialogue from the film and said, “Sikhni hoon Main Bhatinda Ki!” A comment also read, “Geet for life!”

Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, which released in 2007, is considered to be among the best of Kareena Kapoor's roles. Kareena starred as Geet Dhillon, a jovial and talkative young girl who runs away from her house because she wants to marry the man she loves. She meets Shahid Kapoor's character Aditya in the train and their journey takes shape. The film won Kareena a Filmfare award for Best Actress.

Kareena was last seen in Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The heist comedy directed by Rajesh A Krishnan released in theatres on March 29. It has already crossed ₹100 crore at the global box office. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.

