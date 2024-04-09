Kareena Kapoor turns into Gangubai Kathiawadi with AI help. Fans think she fits role better than Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt won accolades for her acting prowess in Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, art always differs from the audiences perspective. As the new norm of blending entertainment with artificial intelligence takes over, Reddit users reacted to Kareena Kapoor's transformation as Gangubai Kathiawadi. An Instagram handle called Bollyvert AI had shared a video where Kareena features in iconic scenes from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biographical-drama. (Also read: Gurinder Chadha breaks silence on Alia playing Indian princess in Disney film) AI reimagines Kareena Kapoor in Alia Bhatt's Gangubai avatar.

Netizens divided over Kareena Kapoor's Gangubai transformation

Although there is nothing new about actors being reimagined as popular movie characters, Reddit users had a different perspective about it. While some fans still rooted for Alia, others agreed that Kareena was perfect to portray Gangubai. A section of netizens even suggested Vidya Balan and Priyanka Chopra's AI version. A fan commented, “Uff reminds me of bebo in chameli. She was so effortless in that one.” Another netizen opined, “Unpopular opinion but Alia Bhatt was terribly miscast in this movie.” A user also captioned his comment as, “That makes me wonder, why didn't slb choose Kareena. Alia could have played the younger part and Kareena the older part. Alia was great, no doubt. But Kareena could have been more impactful I guess.” While a cinephile supported Alia and pointed out, "Since when did Bebo become such an ‘actress’ that she could play this role (skeleton face emoji)."

About Gangubai, Alia and Kareena

Alia played the protagonist in Gangubai Kathiawadi based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie was screened at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2022. Alia even won her first National Award for the movie. Alia will next bee seen in her home-production Jigra, co-starring Vedant Raina.

Kareena is currently receiving appreciation for her performance in Crew. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.

