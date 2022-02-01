Kareena Kapoor recalls vegetarian boyfriend's reaction when Randhir Kapoor picked a non-veg restaurant to meet him

Kareena Kapoor is known for her love for not only movies but also food. The actor, who is now married to Saif Ali Khan and has two sons with him, once wanted her father Randhir Kapoor to meet her then boyfriend in her younger days.

Kareena was chatting with actor-turned-writer and host Twinkle Khanna for an interactive session on her Tweak India platform. Kareena confessed about indulging in being the big foodie she is when on a long break from shoot. “It's a family thing,” she said. It was then that Twinkle reminded her of the time when her foodie father chose a famous non-vegetarian restaurant to meet her vegetarian boyfriend.

Randhir had once agreed to meet Kareena's boyfriend on a dinner outing and was excited to go to Dum Pukht, known for its Mughlai cuisine. When she informed him that her boyfriend was actually vegetarian, he replied, “Koi baat nahi beta, wo driver ke saath khana khayega (No problem, he can eat with the driver).”

Kareena told Twinkle, “You know how they are, and about their food. They are passionate about it.” On being asked if her boyfriend just sat through the dinner, Kareena recalled his reaction and said, “Yeah and watched and stared."

Kareena is now married to Saif Ali Khan, who loves to cook things he likes. She said the actor loves roast chicken and likes to prepare the dish. He also makes spaghetti for their older son Taimur. Kareena however, made it clear that isn't fussy when it comes to food and likes his ‘dal chawal’ as well.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says Akshay Kumar advised Saif Ali Khan not to pursue her during Tashan, said her family is dangerous

Kareena and Saif are parents to four-year-old Taimur and also Jehangir, who will turn one year old later this month.

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. The film has been delayed quite a few times and is now scheduled to hit theatres on April 14 this year. She was last seen in Good Newwz, opposite Akshay Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON