Kareena Kapoor brings back her Poo avatar for new ad, fans call it ‘brilliant marketing’. Watch

Kareena Kapoor is loved best for her portrayal of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actor has now featured in a new commercial in which she brings back Poo as Bebo, her real nick name. Just like the film, she is seen walking with her two friends following her as she checks out one hotel room after another and gives a ratings to each one. Also read: Kareena Kapoor confirms her next film with Rohit Shetty on Instagram Kareena Kapoor in a still from an ad.

The ad shows Kareena in an orange blazer and blue denims, walking past a hotel room which she rates 2. She moves forward and is turned off by the foul smell around it and says ‘minus’. She checks out one more room and reacts disinterestedly “never mind”. She asks her friends if they found any better options in her budget. Both of them respond to her in unison, “Bebo, wanna go goibibo”. She finally looks impressed while sitting in a better hotel room and gives it “full marks”.

Fans react to Kareena's new ad

Kareena's fans also reacted to the ad in the same style. A fan wrote, “Yeh kaun hain jisne mujhse booking nai Kari (who is the one who denied me a booking)." Another wrote, "All good, but I think Kareena should get over of Poo & Geet, by just simply denying this stereotyping thing now, she is alot more than that." Many others hailed the ad and called it “iconic”. “Brilliant marketing” said one of the Instagram users.

The ad is for the hotel booking website. It shared a fan tweet which seemingly led them to hire Kareena (Bebo) as their brand ambassador. The tweet read: If you think about it, if @goibibo gets Kareena Kapoor as their brand ambassador, they can call themselves goibebo. The travel website shared the ad with the caption: “How it started: #goibibo. How it’s going: #goibebo. Introducing our newest brand ambassador, Bebo.”

Kareena's new film

Kareena recently broke out of her mould to portray a single mother in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's murder mystery.

