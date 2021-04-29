Kareena Kapoor remembers her Angrezi Medium co-star Irrfan Khan on first death anniversary, see pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to remember Irrfan Khan on his first death anniversary. She posted a black and white picture in remembrance.

The candid picture showed Irrfan having a hearty laugh. She added a rose and red heart emojis with the picture but wrote no caption. The two had worked together in Angrezi Medium, which released in 2020.

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture of Irrfan Khan.

A number of celebrities have been sharing pictures and paying homage to the late actor. Sharing a picture from their film, Qissa, actor Tillotama Shome wrote: "Papaji, Your breath lingers on in the ether... Swallowed the missing and focussed on the dancing light. As things burn around us, I think of your extraordinary light. All my love to Suttapa, Babil and Ayan today and everyday."

The two worked together in a number of films including Hindi Medium and Shadows of Time among others.

Randeep Hooda too posted a picture and wrote: "I suppose in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go. #Irrfan." Actor Rasika Dugal wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for the laughter, the memories, the magic and the cinema Irrfan. So many beautiful qissas..... Remembering #Irrfan."

Earlier in the day, Irrfan's son Babil shared an emotional note on Instagram on his father. He wrote: "Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries)."