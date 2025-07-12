Kareena Kapoor’s car was 'attacked' after Saif Ali Khan stabbing, she was terrified, reveals Ronit Roy

The shocking stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan stunned the film industry and the nation alike. In the wake of the attack, Ronit Roy’s security agency was brought in to manage Saif’s protection. Now, in a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Ronit has revealed alarming details about the aftermath, including an incident involving Kareena Kapoor. Ronit Roy reveals details about the attack on Kareena Kapoor's car after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident.

Ronit talks about attack on Kareena's car

According to Ronit, shortly after Saif was discharged from the hospital, Kareena faced a scare of her own. He said, “Saif was on his way home after being released from the hospital. There was a huge crowd, with media and onlookers everywhere. As Kareena was also heading home from the hospital, her car was slightly attacked, which really frightened her.”

He continued, “Because the media and public were so close, her car got jostled a bit. She was understandably shaken and immediately asked me to bring Saif home myself. I went to get him, and by the time we returned, security had already been set up, with strong police support in place. Thankfully, things are under control now.”

Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident

Ronit also shared that during an initial security inspection of Saif’s residence, he noticed gaps in safety protocols. He suggested several changes, which were subsequently implemented to enhance security around the family.

The incident took place in the early hours of 16 January, when an intruder entered Saif’s Bandra home through the room of his youngest son, Jeh. Saif was stabbed multiple times while trying to fend off the attacker. Two of the wounds were dangerously close to his spine, and doctors had to remove a 2.5-inch knife from one of the injuries.

The attack has left the family deeply shaken. In its aftermath, Kareena has requested the paparazzi to stop following and photographing their children, Taimur and Jeh, to give the family much-needed privacy.