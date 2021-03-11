Kareena Kapoor's Poo influenced 'Pawri girl', says Dananeer Mobeen: 'She's in all of us'
- Dananeer Mobeen, who became an overnight sensation after her 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme went viral, has said that she is a die-hard fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
In an interview, she said that as a child, she used to stare endlessly at pictures of Shah Rukh, and that her favourite Kareena character is Poo, from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
She told Bollywood Hungama, “The character Poo I think not just me but I think the entire world can relate. I think I personally relate to Poo at times. So, I’ll just be sitting with friends and they’ll something like: 'Okay! So we’re gonna watch a movie' and I’ll be like, ‘tell me how it was’!”
Asked if there is an element of Poo in the 'Pawri girl', she said, “Poo I think humare andar bas gaya hai (Poo is deeply ingrained in all of us). So in anything that you do, it's the sass, that Poo comes out."
Dananeer was also asked if she had a message for Kareena, who recently gave birth to her second child, she said, "Two beautiful beautiful children Mashallah."
Dananeer, who has had scores of celebrities from all corners of the subcontinent react to her viral meme, said that she would 'go crazy' if Shah Rukh sends her a message.
The meme gained further prominence after it was remixed by Yashraj Mukhate, who told Hindustan Times about it: "It was a very fast process. I saw the video on one morning, went to my studio and created the entire mashup in two-three hours. I put it out, and it has been breaking my personal YouTube records. It’s my fastest two million views’ video. So, the things I make spontaneously, work and the things in which I put too much mind, they don’t really work that much."
