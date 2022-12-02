Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan look their stylish best as they reach airport for early morning flight. Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan looked their stylish best at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Friday as they arrived to catch an early morning flight. A paparazzo shared a video of the couple on Instagram and it showed them walking quietly to the entry gate without stopping to pose for pictures. Also read: Taimur Ali Khan runs away as Kareena Kapoor tries to catch him

While Saif Ali Khan was in his usual white kurta pyjama paired with a cream Nehru jacket, dark formal shoes and sunglasses, Kareena stood out in a black polka-dotted top and matching pants paired with a black jacket and boots. She too wore sunglasses and carried a brown handbag as she walked hand in hand with Saif towards the airport terminal gate.

On Thursday, Kareena was spotted running behind Taimur as they reached home after a playdate. Kareena recently returned from London after wrapping up a schedule of Hansal Mehta's next. The yet-untitled film is a murder mystery and will reportedly have Kareena in the role of a detective. Younger son Jehangir Ali Khan had accompanied her to the UK, while Saif spent time with their elder son Taimur in Mumbai.

Saif was last seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha. The film didn't get the desired response at the box office. He will now be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, in which he plays the role of the antagonist, Lankesh.

Kareena was last seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Announcing the wrap of Hansal Mehta's next in London, Kareena had written, "As they say it's the journey never the destination...make it worthwhile." She has already wrapped up Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and will mark Kareena's OTT debut as it is scheduled to release on Netflix.

