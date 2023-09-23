Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan shocked by a mentalist's magic cards game at her birthday party in Pataudi Palace. Watch

Kareena Kapoor seems to have had quite a birthday party at Pataudi Palace on her birthday. In a video now doing the rounds on social media, she's seen with her husband and fellow actor Saif Ali Khan, playing a magic cards game performed by a popular mentalist. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor has always bounced back from toxic men on screen, but Jaane Jaan is too obsessed with her motherhood) Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor after the magic cards game at her birthday party

Kareena, Saif shocked

In the video shared by renowned mentalist and illusionist Karan Khanna, Kareena and Saif are seen playing holding a few playing cards under their palms. Their younger son, Jeh, also joins them initially, but scoots away soon after.

The mentalist then shows how the cards under their palms disappeared into thin air within seconds. Upon removing their palms, Kareena is shocked and keeps screaming, “No no” multiple times. She even tells Karan that he's “very scary.” Even Saif can't hold back the shock on his face.

As Karan bids adieu, Saif congratulates him on the good job. Kareena and Saif's elder son Taimur Ali Khan is also seen around them as Kareena pumps him up for the incoming magic trick. Kareena's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor is seen capturing the moment on her phone in the background.

Birthday party at Pataudi Palace

Karisma shared multiple pictures from Kareena's 43rd birthday celebration at Pataudi Palace, the ancestral home of Saif in Haryana. Kareena was also seen cutting a birthday cake with the message, “Our Jaane Jaan, Happy Birthday.”

This was a reference to her OTT debut, Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Jaane Jaan, which premiered on Netflix India on her birthday. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena has gotten mostly positive reviews for the film.

Karisma took to her Instagram handle on Kareena's birthday and shared a childhood picture of the two. She wrote in the caption, “Always by ur side (hug emoji) cos ur simply the best (red hearts emoji) love you mostest Happy birthday sister (emojis) #familyfirst."

Karisma will be next seen in Abhinay Deo's crime drama Brown. Kareena will next star in Hansal Mehta's cop drama Buckingham Murders and the heist comedy The Crew. Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in Kortala Siva's Devara.

