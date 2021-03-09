Kareena Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni bond over her Women's Day picture with newborn son

Kareena Kapoor shared first picture with her second child on the occasion of International Women's Day. While a host of her pals wrote lovingly about them, Kareena also received love from an unusual quarter Telugu star Samantha Akkineni.

Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Samantha's post and dropped red heart emojis. Samantha, on her part, had shared the cute picture with loved filled emoji to go with it.

Kareena shared Samantha's post on second child.

Prior to that, a host of Kareena's friends wrote in the comments box. Malaika Arora, Rhea Kapoor, sister Karisma, Bipasha Basu, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor and Kareena's manager Poonam Damania had all dropped red heart emojis to express their feelings.

The black-and-white picture showed Kareena holding her baby over her shoulder. His face is not visible and he is wrapped up in a soft blanket. Sharing it, Kareena had written: "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves."

Through much of pregnancy, Kareena had taken her fans along and shared her process. She had worked all along, shooting for advertisements and even gone on a holiday to Dharamshala where Saif had been shooting for his upcoming film, Bhoot Police.

Her second son was born on February 21. Saif and Kareena already have a four-year old son Taimur together. Unlike the first time, the couple has avoided sharing the picture of the child after birth. There is nothing known about the name of the child as well.

Speaking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show What Women Want, Kareena had said: “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like, going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."