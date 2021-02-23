Has Kareena Kapoor named her newborn son? Grandfather Randhir Kapoor knows
- As fans flood the internet with name suggestions for Kareena Kapoor's newborn baby, her dad Randhir Kapoor spoke about whether they've decided on a name for the child yet.
Actor Randhir Kapoor has said that his newborn grandson is yet to be named. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday and the family has been flooded with congratulatory messages.
Soon after the news of the baby's birth, the internet was also flooded with name suggestions.
A Mid Day report quoted Randhir as saying, “It’s too early. We haven’t decided the baby’s name yet.” When Taimur was born, Kareena and Saif faced enormous online hatred for his name. On Sunday as well, many negative comments and tweets surfaced online.
Earlier, Kareena had said that they had not thought of any baby names for their second child, after the controversy that was caused by Taimur’s name. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like, going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” Kareena told Neha Dhupia on her chat show What Women Want.
Neha suggested crowd-sourcing the choice via a poll and Kareena responded that she did not want to go down that route. “I’m gonna tackle this right at the end,” she said.
Randhir had earlier shared how Taimur reacted to the birth of baby boy. "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," Randhir had told Times of India.
Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child on Sunday and had been preparing for the arrival of the newborn for a while now. The couple moved into a new, bigger house near their previous residence. Saif announced the birth in a statement: "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."
