Kareena Kapoor says ‘it’s weird’ to work with Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna reacts 'it shows men can have long careers'

Kareena Kapoor, 41, and Akshay Kumar, 54, have starred opposite each other in quite a few films, including the 2019 movie Good Newwz. However, Kareena was just a kid when she used to visit the sets of his films which starred her sister, Karisma Kapoor. Kareena recalled that once, she had watched Akshay give his first ever shot.

Kareena recently had a chat with Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna on her Tweak India platform. The two talked about how Kareena was so little when she used to visit the sets of Akshay's films that she would sit on people's laps and enjoy the shoot.

She said, "I am romancing all of Lolo's (Karisma) co-stars, it's so weird. (During) Akshay's first shot, I was in my school uniform. It's been such a long time, it just shows how amazing he is rather than me." But Twinkle disagreed and said, “Maybe not, it also shows that here men can just have these long careers and women…”

Contradicting her, Kareena said, “But now we are proving them wrong”, with Twinkle highlighting how she is still among the top female actors even after 20 years in the film industry.

Akshay and Karisma were seen together for the first time in 1992 film Deedar, and went on to work in several others like Suhaag (1994), Lahu Ke Do Rang (1997), Jaanwar (1999) and Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya (2002). Akshay worked with Kareena as well, with 2001 film Ajnabee being the first one, followed by Talaash: The Hunt Begins... (2003), Dosti: Friends Forever (2005), Tashan (2008), Kambakkht Ishq (2009) and Good Newwz (2019).

Kareena also said that she would still be co-starring with Akshay when she is 75 because “he will still be working”. She jokingly added, “He is already planning a two-hero film with Taimur, he’s already told me that.”

Akshay had once shared memories of Kareena visiting his film sets as a kid. He had said at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, “When I was working with Karisma Kapoor back in the day, Kareena was so young that I would lift her up and play with her. And today she is my heroine.”

