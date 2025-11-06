Kareena Kapoor seeks blessings as she visits gurdwara on Guru Nanak Jayanti; later steps out for dinner. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor visited a gurdwara in Mumbai on Wednesday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Later, in the evening, she stepped out and visited a restaurant. Several videos and pictures of the actor emerged on social media platforms. Kareena Kapoor was seen in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kareena Kapoor visits gurdwara on Guru Nanak Jayanti

In a video, Kareena was seen exiting the Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar Nagar in Santacruz West. For the visit, Kareena wore a green suit and also wore sunglasses. She was also seen covering her head. The actor was seen folding her hands as she greeted the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Kareena steps out for dinner

In another clip, Kareena was seen stepping out in the evening. She stepped out of her car and walked towards a restaurant. She smiled and briefly greeted the paparazzi before going inside the restaurant. The actor also waved at them. Before leaving the venue, too, Kareena smiled and waved at the paparazzi. For the evening, Kareena wore a white shirt and multi coloured pants.

Kareena was seen in the city just a few days after she shared photos on Instagram of her fun-filled weekend. Kareena cycled with her son Taimur seated behind her and also sat by the beach, watching her kids enjoy the sea. A photo also showed a cheerful Kareena clicking a photo of herself. “Proof that weekends should last longer (heart emoji),” Kareena wrote while sharing the pictures.

Kareena's upcoming films

Kareena will appear in Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actors have officially begun shooting their upcoming film, which was announced earlier this year. The upcoming crime drama Daayra is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is expected to release in 2026.

Sharing her excitement about the project, Kareena had said, “I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar, and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra, let’s do this.”

She was last seen in Singham Again (2024), directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.