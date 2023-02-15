Kareena Kapoor shares dad Randhir Kapoor's cutest pic with son Jeh as they pout just like her. See here

Kareena Kapoor has shared an adorable post on Instagram to wish her father and former actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor on his 76th birthday. Kareena shared a picture of him showing her younger son Jeh how to pout. While Randhir was able to do the perfect pout, Jehangir made an effort to do the same. Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore spend Valentine's Day with Jehangir, give him 'sunset kisses'

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Both my favourite boys doing what I love the most. Happy Birthday Papa (heart emoticons) I love you so much!”

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also wished Randhir Kapoor. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday Uncle.” Tusshar Kapoor, who made his debut opposite Kareena with 2001 film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, commented, “Omg such a laddoo.” Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora showered the post with heart emoticons. Sanjay Kapoor also wished Randhir, saying, “Happy birthday Daboo.” Anissa Malhotra commented on the post, “The bestest friendship”.

Kareena Kapoor shared a candid picture to wish Randhir Kapoor on his birthday.

A fan wrote in the comments section, “Cuteness overload.” Another wrote, “1 like for that iconic Kapoor family photo in the background.” One more fan wrote, “Looks nana (grandfather) like naati (grandson).” A comment also read: “What a picture I must say Kareena's Insta is one of the best, she genuinely posts personalised content too unlike other celebs only glammed looks, PR & promotions.” “Bebo loves doing Pout,” wrote yet another fan.

Randhir had said during his guest appearance on Indian Idol in 2021 that he loves his grandkids more than his daughters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. He had said, “Kehte hai na, asal se zyada sood pasand hai (it is said interest is more dear than the principal amount). Just like every grandparent loves their grandkids more, similarly, I too love my grandchildren more than Karisma and Kareena. They are my special grandkids.”

Kareena will now be seen in Hansal Mehta's untitled film shot in London. The murder mystery has her in the role of a detective. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next, based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She has also signed Rhea Kapoor's The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON