Kareena Kapoor shares pics as 5-year-old Jeh uses shovel to plant trees on birthday; she, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur help him

They planted saplings around Saif's ancestral home Pataudi Palace in Gurgaon. For the gardening. All of them were dressed in casuals. Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, "Birthdays are all about planting trees and being free (red heart and rainbow emojis). Happy birthday Son… Jeh Baba (red heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped red heart, hug face and smiling face with hearts. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Jeh baba, happy happy happy always."

In the first photo, Saif and Taimur were seen planting a sapling. Jeh was seen using a shovel to dig while Taimur covered his face as mud flew around him. A few photos showed Saif and Jew planting with some help from their staff. Kareena was also seen using a spade to plant a sapling.

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared a bunch of photos as her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, aka Jeh, turned five years old. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kareena posted pictures in which the entire family--she, Jeh, her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan planted saplings.

How Jeh celebrated his birthday, his aunts shared pics Earlier, Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan shared a bunch of photos on Instagram from Jeh's birthday party. She wrote, "Cake cutting photos have to be chaos. Can see the cake - birthday boy, not so much! (But we could hear him) And through it all is Bebo looking as cool as a cucumber - how??!!"

Saba Ali Khan also posted pictures from the event and captioned it, "Jehjaan! 1..2...then its suddenly 5;) How...When? Time flies..watching you grow from a little ball of energy to an amplified version, my warrior prince! Love you to the moon and back! Keep being YOU. Happy happy 5th Birthday my darling Jehbaba."

About Kareena and Saif's family Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012. They have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006). It was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. Saif and Kareena have two sons--Taimur (born in 2016) and Jeh (born in 2021). Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena, and they have two children together, actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

About Kareena's next film Kareena recently wrapped up filming for Daayra, an upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, is slated for a theatrical release in 2026. Daayra explores how a disturbing act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, shaping public opinion and raising complex moral questions.

The film delves into the grey areas of justice and truth, encouraging audiences to reflect rather than offering easy answers, according to the press release. Daayra tells a story that will compel viewers to reflect on society and its institutions. With filming now complete, the film has entered the post-production phase.