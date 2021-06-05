Kareena Kapoor shares video of Taimur playing on a beach on World Environment Day: 'Protect, heal, love'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday shared a video montage of actor Saif Ali Khan and her elder son Taimur Ali Khan. In the clip, in which a filter has been used, Taimur is seen playing near a beach bare feet.

Taimur sports a blue and pink Tom and Jerry t-shirt and shorts. He is seen trying to build a sandcastle with his hands. Sharing the post on World Environment Day, Kareena captioned it, "Protect Heal Love #WorldEnvironmentDay."

Fans poured their love on the picture and dropped heart, heart eye and fire emojis in the comments section. A fan said, "My favourite." Another wrote, "Tim love you." A third commented, "Incase nobody has told you this yet, you are loved." Another said, "MY TIM IS ALL GROWN UP WHAT??"

Kareena has been giving her fans glimpses of Taimur on Instagram. On Earth Day, she had dropped pictures of Saif Ali Khan, as he tried his hands in farming, accompanied by Taimur. She wrote, "Plant more trees This world earth day... preserve plant Grow." She had also added the hashtags 'World Earth Day' and 'Favourite Boys'.

On Mother's Day, she had shared a photo with both her sons. However, she gave only a partial glimpse of her younger son. She had captioned her post in Hindi, "Hope is what makes the world go around. And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith..."

Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Their second son was born in February this year. However, they have not yet revealed their second son's face or his name.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, where she is paired with Aamir Khan. The movie is a remake of Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks' 1990s movie. She finished shooting for the film last year when she was pregnant with her second baby.