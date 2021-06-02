Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor poses in bandeau top, shares a view of her room and pool in the same pic
Kareena Kapoor shared this photo of herself on Instagram.
Kareena Kapoor shared this photo of herself on Instagram.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor poses in bandeau top, shares a view of her room and pool in the same pic

  • Actor Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a special kind of mirror selfie. The actor shared a photo which showed her right after a workout session.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 05:35 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a new selfie on Instagram on Wednesday. Giving fans a look at her bedroom and pool, she posed for the picture right after a workout session.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Objects in the mirror (glass) are closer than they appear. So maintain distance... cuz it's the new normal." She is seen wearing a dark coloured, printed bandeau bra with black leggings. Her hair is tied in a high bun and she is clicking a selfie from outside her bedroom window. The room has a large, black, wrought iron poster bed with white drapes.


Behind Kareena, one can also see a rectangular swimming pool surrounded by trees and small plants. A yoga mat can also be seen next to her. Fans showered her with compliments for the picture. "Looks pretty bebo," wrote a fan. "Love you beauty," wrote another.

Kareena also shared a bunch of selfies on Instagram on Tuesday. Chilling next to the pool, she made different faces for the camera. "#MoodyTuesdays ft. Instagram filters #Reels #ReelItFeelIt," she wrote.

On Wednesday, Kareena also shared a post dedicated to her film Veere Di Wedding on Instagram Stories. Sharing a poster for the movie on its three-year anniversary, she wrote, "The best decision I took... such a cool film." The movie was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Also read: Karan Mehra feels his son is not safe with Nisha Rawal: 'Don't want my child to get affected'

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' hit 90s movie, Forrest Gump. She finished shooting for the movie last year, while she was pregnant with her second baby.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son earlier this year. They still have not revealed his name or face to fans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor veere di wedding home tour + 1 more

Related Stories

Kareena Kapoor Khan essayed the role of Kalindi in Veere Di Wedding.
Kareena Kapoor Khan essayed the role of Kalindi in Veere Di Wedding.
bollywood

Kareena on working in 'cool film' Veere Di Wedding: 'Best decision I took'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 02:23 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that working in Veere Di Wedding has been her 'best decision'. The movie clocked three years on June 1.
READ FULL STORY
Kareena Kapoor shared a new reel in which she was seen experimenting with Instagram filters.
Kareena Kapoor shared a new reel in which she was seen experimenting with Instagram filters.
bollywood

Kareena takes help from Instagram filters to show her numerous moods, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 10:33 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor was seen experimenting with numerous Instagram filters in a new reel. The actor was seen seated by the pool.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.